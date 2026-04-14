Trump Disses Riley Gaines After She Criticizes Him for Jesus Lookalike Image

President Donald Trump is done with one of his most ardent supporters Riley Gaines, after she dared to criticize him for posting an A.I. image of himself looking like Jesus Christ.

Here's the deal ... Gaines, a former NCAA swimmer and current anti-trans activist, posted a message on X, asking Trump to show a "little humility" and refrain from mocking God.

That, of course, pissed off the Commander-in-Chief, who went after Gaines -- after he deleted the controversial image due to mounting pressure from his base and from Catholics, who saw the photo as blasphemous.

As you can see, the image depicts Trump in a Jesus-like robe, putting one hand on the forehead of a sick man in a hospital bed while a divine light shines in his other hand.

CBS News reporter Nora O'Donnell asked Trump if Riley's disapproval prompted him to delete the image on Truth Social. In true Trump fashion, he responded, “I didn’t listen to Riley Gaines. I’m not a big fan of Riley, actually.”

Trump's message must have gotten to Riley quickly because she jumped on X and wrote, “I love the President and I’m so grateful he’s in the Oval Office." Riley added, “At the end of the day, I do nothing for the approval of man. Our purpose on this earth is to glorify Him in all we do.”

During Monday's CBS News interview, Trump said he thought the depiction actually showed him as a doctor performing Red Cross duties, insisting that he was only having a "little fun playing the doctor and making people better.”

But let's not forget ... this whole issue surfaced after Trump locked horns with Pope Leo. Leo has been very critical of Trump's Iran war and the U.S. military's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as well as several other Trump policies.

Trump says he doesn't like Leo because the pope is a "Radical Leftist, who is WEAK on crime and terrible for Foreign Policy."