Judge Dismisses President Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal

President Trump's $10 billion legal battle with the Wall Street Journal -- over its reporting on his alleged birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein -- just took a major hit, with a judge throwing it out of court.

In Monday morning's dismissal, the federal judge said Trump's defamation lawsuit failed to plausibly allege WSJ reported with "actual malice" or reckless disregard for the truth when it published a story claiming Trump wrote a racy letter celebrating Epstein's 50th birthday.

The letter, allegedly handwritten by Trump and framed in the image of a naked woman, included a creepy convo between Trump and Epstein, and Trump's closing line ... "A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy birthday -- and may every day be another wonderful secret."

It also featured the signature, "Donald," seemingly mimicking pubic hair on the woman.

Trump's lawsuit claimed WSJ fully concocted the story "to malign President Trump's character and integrity and deceptively portray him in a false light" ... so, he wanted $10 billion in damages.