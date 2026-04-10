Jeffrey Epstein Survivors Blast Melania Trump's Surprise White House Speech

First Lady Melania Trump’s surprise national address from the White House yesterday -- rebutting claims she was close friends with Jeffrey Epstein -- is already getting major pushback from survivors of the late convicted pedophile.

In a sharp statement released Thursday night by Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), a group of survivors firmly declared ... "Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony. Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice."

In her speech, Melania urged Congress to hold a public hearing so survivors can testify about Epstein’s crimes ... but "Survivors have done their part," the new statement reads.

The statement accuses Melania’s speech of shifting the spotlight away from former Attorney General Pam Bondi -- who they say still has questions to answer over withheld files and the exposure of victims' identities.

Play video content CNN

The statement didn’t hold back, ending with, "Those failures continue to put lives at risk while shielding enablers. Survivors have done their part. Now it’s time for those in power to do theirs."