Ivanka Trump Gets Emotional as She Reflects on Mother Ivana's Life & Death

Play video content The Diary Of A CEO

Ivanka Trump got emotional opening up about her late mother, Ivana ... needing a moment to compose herself during a candid new interview.

Speaking on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, Ivanka shared her grief, admitting she still tears up talking about her mom -- especially knowing her kids never got to really know their grandmother.

Ivanka said at the time of Ivana's death, she coped by avoiding the pain ... but later turned to therapy -- especially as her mother’s 2022 death came around the same time her husband Jared Kushner was undergoing a second cancer surgery.

Ivana died after she was found unconscious at the bottom of the stairs in her Manhattan home in July 2022.