'The Thing' Star T.K. Carter Was Fighting With Late Wife's Fam When He Died

Actor T.K. Carter was involved in a bitter fight over his late wife’s estate at the time of his death -- and now it appears his mom will try to take over the battle ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, T.K.’s mom, Lois Gaston, filed to take over control of the late actor’s estate.

T.K. died on January 9, 2026, at the age of 69. Lois explained that she is unsure the value of her son’s estate since there is an ongoing battle over T.K.’s wife’s estate.

The actor’s wife, Sandra Collier-Carter, died on November 18, 2024. According to court docs, Sandra’s brother Kenneth Collier asked to be appointed the rep for her estate, and submitted a will signed days before her death that purportedly gave him the authority.

The alleged will states Sandra left her brother a California home worth $669K. Other assets she left him in the will include a leased Mercedes SUV, jewelry, and pictures of Barack Obama and Duke Ellington.

On December 11, 2024, T.K. objected to Kenneth being named as the administrator. He said the will put forth was “questionable at best.” The actor said the will was signed on November 15, 2024 ... just “three days prior to” Sandra's death from cancer. T.K. said his wife was already in hospice care.

T.K. said his wife was in her last days and on heavy painkillers, adding he was with her at all times and did not know the witnesses who allegedly saw her sign the will in question.