Michael Jackson Estate Accounting Report Shows $$$ Spent on Prince, Paris & Blanket

Michael Jackson’s estate continues to provide for the late pop star’s kids, including dropping thousands on tuition for his oldest son and tens of thousands for his daughter Paris’ home improvements ... this according to new legal docs filed by the estate.

TMZ obtained the 2022 accounting report submitted by John Branca and John McClain, the two executors who run Michael’s estate.

The executors said 2022 was “another banner year for the estate.” Branca and McClain pointed out the estate launched "MJ: The Musical" on Broadway, which made a ton of money and received acclaim.

Branca and McClain declared they had earned the estate more than $3 billion since Michael died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50.

The estate previously paid for homes for Michael’s children, Paris and Prince ... and in 2022, they purchased a home for the youngest son, Blanket.

The 2022 report said that during the 12-month timeframe, the estate provided Paris with around $3.2 million in benefits, in addition to another $91K spent on construction for her home.

The estate also paid $3.1 million in bills for Prince Jackson, including $25K due for his tuition at Loyola Marymount University.

Bigi “Blanket” Jackson’s bills were less expensive, totaling $939K, while MJ's mom got around $1.6 million as an allowance for her expenses.