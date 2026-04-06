Paris Jackson’s Brother Blanket Failed in Attempt to Intervene in Estate Battle

Paris Jackson’s little brother, Blanket "Bigi" Jackson, and his legal team were apparently unsuccessful in their attempt to resolve her bitter battle with their late father’s estate ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ ... Michael’s estate executors, John Branca and John McClain, called out Paris for backing out of a deal they say was recently reached between the executors and Jackson's children.

Paris has been fighting the executors over certain payments made by the estate to third-party law firms that she felt were excessive, and has been pushing for a better process in court for approval of such payments. The estate countered that the payments were standard for the industry, and pointed out they have earned the estate billions of dollars.

As part of her fight, Paris has been demanding the estate submit accounting reports in a more timely fashion.

In new docs, the estate said they were close to an agreement with Paris -- after Blanket and his legal team spearheaded an effort to resolve the issues.

The executors claim Blanket’s lawyer told them he spoke for all three of Michael’s children -- including Paris and Blanket’s brother, Prince Jackson. The executors claimed they reached a deal on the process for filing the accounting reports in late March ... but they claim Paris backed out of the deal at the last minute and made her own proposal on how things should work ... which the executors say is "radically different" from what they'd agreed to just a week earlier.

The executors said they had agreed not to pay out any bonuses to law firms unless approved by the court ... along with other modifications to the process. They are telling the judge they remain willing to adopt the agreement that was reached earlier, but are opposed to Paris’ alternative proposal.

A source close to Paris tells TMZ, "From the moment she filed an objection, Paris Jackson has been the victim of a disgusting, outrageous smear campaign by the Executors and their attorneys. These lawyers are using Jackson family resources to mock, belittle and attack her for demanding transparency and accountability from the people who control every aspect of her family's finances.”