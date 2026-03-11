Paris Jackson Stuns As She Arrives To Face Off With Late Dad's Estate Over Money

Paris Jackson turned a courthouse run into a full-blown fashion moment -- and no, this wasn’t some glitzy red carpet … she was heading in for a hearing tied to her late dad Michael Jackson’s estate.

Check out the look -- Paris rocked a burgundy blouse tucked into matching wide-leg trousers, strutting into L.A. court Wednesday morning in skyscraper heels while carrying a matching handbag and clutching her paperwork like a boss.

No doubt about it, she looked phenomenal -- beachy waves cascading down, a bright smile on her face, serving confidence while handling business.

Those papers referenced the case "Paris Jackson v. John Branca et al," tied to her legal fight over the King of Pop’s estate.

Paris is challenging estate executors John Branca and John McClain -- accusing them of mismanaging funds, putting their own interests first, and failing to provide proper financial transparency.