Paris Jackson Says She Has a Hole In Her Nose From Drug Use

By TMZ Staff
Published
Paris Jackson has a reminder of her drug use back in the day ... because she says it left her with a hole in her nose.

Michael Jackson's daughter hopped on social media over the weekend and revealed she has a perforated septum, which is basically a hole in the cartilage between the nostrils.

Paris says, it's exactly "what you think it's from ... Don't do drugs kids."

As for how long Paris has been living like this ... she says she was about 20 when drugs burned a hole in her nose ... she's now 27 years old. She says the gap is so big she can stick a spaghetti noodle through one side to the other.

Paris says she doesn't want to have surgery because it will require pain pills and, "I don't want to f*** with that."

In January, Paris revealed on Instagram she was 5 years sober.

