Paris and Janet Jackson Reunite at Paris Fashion Week Event

Paris Jackson and her aunt Janet reunited, and it seems to feel so good ... with the two smiling and hugging each other at an event in the young Jackson's namesake city!

The two met up outside the Tom Ford Fashion show in Paris, France on Wednesday ... with PJ instantly throwing her arms around her late-father's sister.

Paris and Janet -- who are rarely photographed together, BTW -- seem genuinely happy to see each other at their first public event together since PFW in 2022.

Back then, Janet shared a pic of the two sitting on a couch together ... and, while Janet was all smiles, Paris kept a more reserved countenance.

Rumors of the pair's rocky relationship have persisted since Michael Jackson's passing in 2009 ... with Paris skipping Janet's Billboard Icon Award ceremony in 2018.

Janet shut down rumors of a feud a few months later ... calling the notion BS since the two hadn't had an argument in more than five years. Paris even said this year she's considering collaborating with her aunt.

Of course, Paris Fashion Week is a huge draw for celebs ... and, we've got pics of all the celebs like Paris and Janet who flocked to the city to take in the festivities.