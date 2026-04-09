Michael J. Fox Jokes About CNN's Premature Death Post

How Do I Figure Out If They're Right???

Michael J. Fox says CNN's premature death post about him really sent him into a tailspin ... not because it hurt his feelings, but because he needed to figure out if they were right!

The actor posted to Threads about CNN sharing a remembrance tribute in his honor on Wednesday ... and, he asked his followers how they would react to turning on the TV and finding out CNN is reporting their death.

Fox wondered if he should turn the channel to MSNBC -- or "whatever they are calling themselves these days," a fun crack about the name change to MSNOW -- or call his wife ... or even pour scalding water on his lap to see if it hurts.

He then jokes he could choose to just relax ... since the news reports him dead pretty much every year.

As you know ... CNN shared the article and video titled "Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox" -- leading fans to start mourning the still-living star.

The beloved actor's representative told us ... "Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews" ... and CNN later told us they published the article and video in error. They gave a public apology to Fox and his family.