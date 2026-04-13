Ted Cruz Won't Say if He's Team Trump or Team Pope

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Trump vs. the Pope -- it's all the buzz in D.C., but asking a Republican Senator whose side he or she is on is a Sophie's Choice no one wants to make.

In response to a personal attack by President Donald Trump the night before, Pope Leo told journalists on the papal plane to Algeria:



“I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what… pic.twitter.com/zV6FuacGSM @catholicourtney

Enter Senator Ted Cruz. Charlie wanted to know who he rides with, but Cruz wouldn't weigh in, no matter how many different ways he was asked.

He was way more receptive to the scandal of now-former Congressman Eric Swalwell. The word in D.C. is that the allegations were an open secret in the House for a long time ... but no one uttered a public peep until the media broke the story.

Senator Cruz says he was in the dark, but if House members knew and did nothing, bad on them.

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Back to Pope vs. Trump ... Teddy "Dancin' Shoes" Cruz may have side-stepped the question, but tomorrow we'll be back on the Hill to see which team members of Congress choose.