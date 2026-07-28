$167M Powerball Winner Arrested for 4th Time Since Jackpot, Allegedly Strangled Woman

James Farthing picked the right Powerball numbers once ... but since banking Kentucky's biggest jackpot ever, another number keeps popping up -- 4, as in four arrests.

The latest came Monday, when the $167.3 million winner was busted in Scott County for allegedly strangling a woman after a boating trip.

The woman claims Farthing grabbed her by the neck during an alleged argument Sunday morning ... leaving visible welts. She also told investigators the alleged attack may have been captured by a Ring camera inside the bedroom.

Farthing pleaded not guilty Tuesday to strangulation and assault charges. The 51-year-old's bond was set at $15,000 ... and a judge ordered him to stay away from the woman and wear a monitoring device.

His luck first ran dry just days after his historic April 2025 jackpot ... when he was arrested for allegedly kicking a Florida deputy in the head during a hotel-bar scuffle.

Farthing was later busted in an alleged witness-intimidation case and recently charged over a November hit-and-run. Police say he was driving his Corvette more than 100 MPH when he rear-ended another vehicle and bolted on foot.