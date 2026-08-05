Man Dressed as Grim Reaper Arrested for Staring at Patients From Hospital Roof

A hospital is usually where people go to avoid the Grim Reaper ... not find him waiting on the roof.

A man named Leon Gillespie -- decked out in a black hooded costume and carrying what appeared to be a long scythe -- took his scare act to new heights June 6 ... climbing atop Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital in North Wales.

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Cops and firefighters rushed to the scene ... and Gillespie remained on the roof for roughly 50 minutes -- even making noises at the people on the ground -- until police eventually brought him down. He was charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance on National Health Service property.

Here’s the real twist ... Gillespie insisted he wasn't dressed as the Grim Reaper at all -- he claimed the costume was supposed to be a bird or crow.

He pleaded guilty to the nuisance charge July 15 and was fined £200.

Apparently, the hospital stunt wasn't his only recent offense, either ... Gillespie also reportedly admitted stealing cat food and litter from a pet store in March, along with food and drinks from a supermarket in May.