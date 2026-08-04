Martha Reeves Critiques Backup Singers Before Viral WPBL Anthem Performance

Play video content Video: Martha Reeves Fine-Tuned Backup Vocalists Ahead of Viral National Anthem TMZ.com

Martha Reeves called out her backup singers during anthem rehearsal ... but game time brought no pitch-perfect turnaround.

TMZ has obtained video of the Motown legend practicing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the Women's Pro Baseball League debut ... and the rehearsal was nearly as rocky as the rendition that later had people piling on.

Play video content Video: Martha Reeves’ National Anthem Performance Goes Viral at Women’s Pro Baseball League Debut WPBL

At one point, Martha stops the singers and declares, "That’s out of tune" ... before asking who's singing the same note as her.

She then puts the backup singers on notice over the stadium microphone ... saying, "I don't think I need them. I don't need them."

Play video content Video: Martha Reeves Backup Singers Perform National Anthem At Hockey Game TMZ.com

But they can definitely carry a tune ... TMZ also obtained video of the backup performing the anthem at a hockey game, and they sound pretty darn good.

In other words ... they might not have exactly been the problem.

As we reported, Martha told us wet and windy conditions -- along with the lack of stage monitors -- prevented her from hearing herself properly during the WPBL debut.