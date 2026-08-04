Martha Reeves Critiques Backup Singers Before Viral WPBL Anthem Performance
Martha Reeves Calls Foul on Backup Singers Before Viral Anthem
Martha Reeves called out her backup singers during anthem rehearsal ... but game time brought no pitch-perfect turnaround.
TMZ has obtained video of the Motown legend practicing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the Women's Pro Baseball League debut ... and the rehearsal was nearly as rocky as the rendition that later had people piling on.
At one point, Martha stops the singers and declares, "That’s out of tune" ... before asking who's singing the same note as her.
She then puts the backup singers on notice over the stadium microphone ... saying, "I don't think I need them. I don't need them."
But they can definitely carry a tune ... TMZ also obtained video of the backup performing the anthem at a hockey game, and they sound pretty darn good.
In other words ... they might not have exactly been the problem.
As we reported, Martha told us wet and windy conditions -- along with the lack of stage monitors -- prevented her from hearing herself properly during the WPBL debut.
The 85-year-old acknowledged it wasn't the performance she wanted ... but said she was grateful to support the athletes and the groundbreaking new league.