Play video content Video: Martha Reeves Wants Harvey Levin to Perform Backup Vocals at Next Concert TMZ.com

If you ever saw our Harvey Levin sing Frank Sinatra's "My Way" and thought to yourself "Wow, he would be a great backup vocalist for Martha Reeves," guess what -- he thinks the same thing ... and he took his shot with the Mo-Town legend herself ... and he scored!!!

Martha joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday, along with her Co-Producer and Manager, Chris Roe, and we asked her about her music comeback ... she recorded a new album and has a new single coming out next week ... and Harvey waited for the perfect moment to offer his backup vocal services.

If you couldn't tell by the clip, Harvey is a huge fan of Martha's music ... and he thinks her hits like "Dancing in the Streets" and "Nowhere to Run," are some timeless Motown classics.

Martha says Motown brought a lot of people together across different races ... helping the Civil Rights movement change the fabric of our nation.

Looking ahead, Martha's got a new album dropping next month and a new single, "To Know You Is To Love You," dropping next Friday ... and if she goes on tour and makes a stop in the Los Angeles area, it sounds like she's going to hit Harvey up for help.

Watch ... Harvey makes his pitch, and Martha is more than receptive.

Play video content MARCH 2011 Video: Harvey Levin Belts Out “My Way” With Paul Anka!