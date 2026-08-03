Funeral Home Operator In Alleged $2.2M Estate Theft Case Blasts Media Outside Court

A Houston funeral home operator accused of stealing a dead man's multimillion-dollar estate is going viral ... and it's her mouth getting all the attention.

Unique Green was confronted outside court Friday ... and she called herself a celebrity, mocked a reporter's shoes and repeatedly told her to get out of her face.

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Asked if she forged documents, Green snapped back ... "Did your mom forge them?"

She saved her nastiest response for a question about a Home Depot bucket full of organs allegedly found during a search of her funeral home -- saying they were for the reporter's lunch.

Green is accused of forging a will after a man named Lawrence Gammon died ... naming herself his common-law wife and leaving herself his estate, which is worth more than $2 million.

She also allegedly forged paperwork to obtain funeral director and embalmer licenses, and faces five felony charges -- including theft, forgery and tampering with a government record.