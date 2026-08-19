Oklahoma Sec. of State Benjamin Lepak Arrested for Alleged Public Intoxication at McDonald's

Can I Get Fries With My Arrest

Oklahoma Secretary of State Benjamin Lepak was busted for allegedly being drunk in public at a McDonald's ... and his bonkers arrest was all captured on police body cam.

New footage shows the moment cops meet Lepak outside the burger joint while he's clutching his bag of food ... and police tell him someone called 911 because he seemed wasted.

Lepak tells officers he just wanted to go on his merry way and chow down -- but they weren't having it ... and kept peppering him with questions, such as whether he drove to the Edmond fast food spot and if he'd been drinking.

As you can see, police weren't buying his answers.

The pol was finally cuffed and arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

One officer even told Lepak he was lucky he wasn't getting popped for a DUI.

Back in 2021, Lepak was charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated and transporting an open container of beer -- both misdemeanors, per local reports.

He ended up pleading guilty to those charges and was sentenced to probation and community service.

Public service is a public trust.



Ben Lepak has serious questions to answer, and Oklahomans deserve the facts. My office will work with the City of Edmond to review the available body-camera footage, determine exactly what happened, and demand that the footage be immediately… pic.twitter.com/dvqcyegxq6 @gentnerdrummond

Attorney General Gentner Drummond released a scathing statement over the McDonald's incident ... saying Lepak should be canned.