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Oklahoma Sec. of State Benjamin Lepak Arrested for Alleged Public Intoxication at McDonald's

Oklahoma Secretary of State Can I Get Fries With My Arrest

By TMZ Staff
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Video: Oklahoma Sec. of State Busted at McDonald’s for Alleged Public Intoxication

Oklahoma Secretary of State Benjamin Lepak was busted for allegedly being drunk in public at a McDonald's ... and his bonkers arrest was all captured on police body cam.

New footage shows the moment cops meet Lepak outside the burger joint while he's clutching his bag of food ... and police tell him someone called 911 because he seemed wasted.

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Lepak tells officers he just wanted to go on his merry way and chow down -- but they weren't having it ... and kept peppering him with questions, such as whether he drove to the Edmond fast food spot and if he'd been drinking.

As you can see, police weren't buying his answers.

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The pol was finally cuffed and arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

One officer even told Lepak he was lucky he wasn't getting popped for a DUI.

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Back in 2021, Lepak was charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated and transporting an open container of beer -- both misdemeanors, per local reports.

He ended up pleading guilty to those charges and was sentenced to probation and community service.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond released a scathing statement over the McDonald's incident ... saying Lepak should be canned.

We reached out to Lepak's office ... so far, no word back.

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