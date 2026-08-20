Philadelphia 'Chucky' Identified, Manhunt Underway

The "Chucky" look-alike running around Philadelphia terrorizing citizens has finally been identified ... and a manhunt is underway to capture the lunatic.

Police in Philly say the dude seen wearing all black while donning a Chucky-like mask is 22-year-old Zymire Hughes -- and an arrest warrant is out for him.

Play video content Video: ‘Chucky’ Doppelgänger Sparks Panic in Philadelphia Philadelphia Police Station

Cops suspect he's fled Pennsylvania because his story has gone national ... and he's got ties to California and Nevada. Police are working with U.S. Marshals to nab him.

As TMZ reported ... the nut has been harassing citizens in the city of Brotherly Love -- and even allegedly asked one woman, "Are you ready to die?"

A local woman who spoke to the news about her freaky encounter said she actually squared up to the creepy doll impersonator and delivered a swift kick to his chest.

She said the dude didn't want any smoke and took off running.

Police say Zymire will face charges of terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and intimidation.