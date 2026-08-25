Rapper Famous Dex Arrested For Domestic Battery

Famous Dex has been arrested for domestic battery ... TMZ has learned.

Official records show the rapper was taken into custody on Sunday and booked on a domestic battery charge.

It appears Famous Dex was still in a Vegas jail at the time of publication.

This isn't the first time Famous Dex has dealt with legal issues ... remember, back in 2021, he was hit with 19 charges -- including some for domestic violence and gun possession -- connected to 3 separate incidents.

Two of the allegedly violent incidents involved his ex-girlfriends ... and he was arrested on another occasion after cops say they found a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop.

Dex was eventually sentenced to 364 days behind bars in early September 2021 ... then went to rehab as soon as he got out in an effort to turn his life around.

Last time we spoke to Famous Dex, he told us he was 11 months sober ... and he talked up the newest installment in his album series with Rich The Kid and Jay Critch.