Rapper Famous Dex Enters Rehab Following Jail Release

Rapper Famous Dex is taking another shot at battling his addiction issues, and this attempt comes right on the heels of his latest stint in jail.

Sources close to Dex tell TMZ ... the RichForever rapper was released from L.A. County jail last week, and went straight into a rehab facility for his overall wellness ... and to get himself right for the world again.

Dex had been thrown back behind bars in January and then in June for violating a protective order his ex-girlfriend got against him.

This is his second rehab stay, and we’re told his plan is to remain in treatment until November.

Famous Dex falls asleep during his Instagram Live broadcast. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/9hztdIlqEC — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 18, 2018 @HipHopDX

In December 2020, he voluntarily admitted himself for treatment after publicly denying he had any issues with drugs -- that was despite his infamous 2018 IG Live session where he passed out, sparking concern from fans.

Right now, he's trending in the right direction -- in June, Dex announced he'd gone 5 months without a relapse.

I’m 5months sober God is good 😊 — Dexter🌊 (@FamousDex) June 2, 2022 @FamousDex