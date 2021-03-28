Famous Dex Hit with 19 Charges Domestic Violence, Gun Possession

Famous Dex's very bad month just got a whole lot worse -- we've learned he got hit with 19 charges, including domestic violence and gun possession, stemming from 3 separate incidents.

Two of the allegedly violent altercations involved the rapper's ex-girlfriends. Back in November, cops say they responded to a domestic disturbance call at his home and found a woman with cuts on her. As we reported at the time, this led to a SWAT standoff -- police suspected Dex barricaded himself inside with guns ... after allegedly harming his ex.

For that incident, he's been charged with domestic violence, weapon possession, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime and defacing property.

Play video content 11/27/20

It doesn't end there ... Dex allegedly got physical with a different woman back in October, and he's being charged with corporal injury domestic violence, threatening a domestic partner, exhibiting a firearm, inflicting bodily injury, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, defacing property and illegal possession of a firearm.

Finally, there's the story we broke earlier this month ... when he was arrested for a loaded gun, cops claim they found under his seat during a traffic stop. Prosecutors now say he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a restraining order, so they charged him for that plus possession of a firearm without a serial number.

The City Attorney's Office tells us Dex is facing up to 18 years behind bars if you add up potential punishments for all the charges, although we're told some counts may merge as the case develops.

On top of his legal troubles ... Dex claims he was the victim of an armed robbery earlier this month in the San Fernando Valley. He told cops the robbers made off with thousands in cash and a $50,000 watch.