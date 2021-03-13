Famous Dex Claims Robbers Got $50,000 Watch, Thousands in Cash

Exclusive

Famous Dex claims he was held up at gunpoint ... telling cops robbers made off with his expensive timepiece and a fat stack of cash.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the rapper told police he met up with a friend Wednesday night in the San Fernando Valley and borrowed a $50,000 watch for a video shoot. Dex claims he was followed after leaving with the watch.

Our sources say Dex told cops when he stopped his car a few men pulled guns on him. Dex claims the gunmen took the watch, plus thousands of dollars in cash, and then took off.

Play video content 4/15/18 TMZSports.com

Dex is known to carry lots of cash ... when we ran into him a couple years ago in Atlanta, he dropped a ton of money on a hotel lobby floor.