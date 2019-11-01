Famous Dex Suffers Seizure While Performing at West Hollywood Club

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Famous Dex went down in the middle of a club performance, and appeared to suffer a seizure.

The rapper was onstage for a gig at 1 OAK in WeHo in the early morning hours of Friday when we're told he fainted ... and video shows a couple of guys cradling him by his legs and shoulders as he shakes.

The L.A. Country Fire Department tells TMZ ... it received a call about a person who had suffered a seizure at the club a little before 2 AM. They arrived minutes later, but never transported the patient to the hospital.

We're told the people who rushed to Dex's aid carried him backstage, but it's unclear if they had medical training. It's also unclear why he wasn't taken to a hospital. We've also reached out to the rapper's team ... no word back, so far.