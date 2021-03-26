NFL's Marshon Lattimore Arrested for on Receiving Stolen Property Charge

NFL star Marshon Lattimore -- a 3-time Pro Bowl cornerback -- was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

The 24-year-old New Orleans Saints star was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail early Friday morning ... where he posed for a mug shot while wearing a COVID mask.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear -- we're working on getting more info -- but Cleveland.com reports Lattimore was taken into custody by "Cleveland police’s gang investigators."

Lattimore -- the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft -- was the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 and has been a star player ever since ... making the Pro Bowl in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Lattimore is about to enter the final year of his rookie contract -- which means he's expected to renegotiate for a TON of money ... but the arrest could seriously affect his contract situation.

Before his NFL career, Lattimore was a star at Ohio State -- where he was named 1st Team All-BIG 10 in 2016.

Lattimore grew up in the Cleveland area -- and was a star at Glenville High School where he was touted as one of the best defensive backs in the country.