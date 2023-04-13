Famous Dex Says He's 11 Months Sober, Announces 'Rich Forever 5' Album
Famous Dex 11 Months Drug-Free & Healthy!!! Sobriety's the Wave Now 🌊
4/13/2023 12:40 AM PT
Famous Dex is looking like a changed man these days ... and he swears he feels just as great now that he's been clean for nearly a year!!!
The "JAPAN" rapper linked with TMZ Hip Hop Wednesday at LAX, and he gleefully shared the good news he was indeed healthy, drug-free for 11 months and couldn't be any happier ... ankle monitor and all.
Dex even removed his stunna shades to show fans how clear his eyes had gotten -- a complete 180° from last September when we broke the news he reentered rehab following a stint in jail.
Dex's health isn't the only thing on the up ... he recently disclosed he re-signed with 300 Entertainment for several million dollars and tells us "Rich Forever 5" -- his long-running album series with Rich The Kid and Jay Critch -- is up next!!!!
It's been several years since Dex dropped a project, but he's been warming up ... recently connecting with his homie Warhol.SS for their "Wave Bros Pt. 2" duet.
He also shared a message to any fans also battling addiction: "Keep God first, never forget where you come from and stay humble."
Sound advice from a survivor.