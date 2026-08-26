Rutgers University Dean Arrested For Allegedly Filming 'Upskirt' Videos

A Rutgers University dean seemingly graduated from Biological Sciences to a degree in perversion ... because prosecutors say he was caught filming upskirt videos.

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General said Tuesday that Joshua Kohut, the dean of research at Rutgers' School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, was hit with a single charge of invasion of privacy for allegedly shooting his videos with a cell phone camera.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said Kohut used his "mobile phone to record 'upskirt' videos without his victim's knowledge."

She added, "An invasion of privacy like this is not just disturbing, it is also a criminal act. We will prosecute accordingly."

Davenport also said investigators seized five of Kohut's devices after they executed a search warrant. During a forensic review, videos were discovered on one device that allegedly showed a person's "undergarment-clad intimate parts."

The Attorney General's office declined to share details about the alleged victim or more details about the incident, which occurred on one of three Rutgers campuses in New Brunswick City in Middlesex County.