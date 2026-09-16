German Porn Star Noah Segsy Dies After Drowning in Pool

A German porn star drowned in Cyprus ... and now his death is under investigation.

Adult film star Noah Segsy reportedly died August 24 after drowning in a pool at an apartment building in Paralimni, a town in Cyprus -- the Greek and Turkish island country in the Mediterranean.

Cypress Mail reported that Noah -- government name Riccardo Staudt -- was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The publication said an autopsy revealed he had drowned, but authorities are still investigating his death.

He was pretty popular as a porn star, racking up nearly 300,000 followers on his social media platforms. He also shared his content on the subscription-based platform, OnlyFans.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help raise money for funeral costs and transporting his body back to Germany.

He was 22.