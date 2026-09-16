Barack Obama's Family Dog Sunny Dead

Sunny -- the Obama family's cherished Portuguese water dog who lived in the White House -- has died, according to Barack Obama.

Obama, the 44th president of the United States, just posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, revealing the sad news that Sunny had passed away after giving so much love to their family from when she first came into their lives during Barack's second term between 2013 and 2017. He also posted a series of photos, one of which included the Obamas and Sunny meeting Pope Francis in 2015.

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Obama said even their first dog, Bo, loved Sunny, who was described as a "force of nature and "athletic and full of boundless energy." 44 also wrote that Sunny would easily leap over hedges on the WH's South Lawn and chase "squirrels, birds and anything else that moved."

Barack also said that while Bo always enjoyed scarfing down a nice treat, the way into Sunny's heart was to run around and roll on the floor with her, as well as rub her belly.

Sunny, according to Obama, was also cherished by his two daughters, Sasha and Malia, even when they bothered the canine while she was snoozing. Barack recalled that the family fluff ball was "fiercely protective" of Bo, who wasn't always alert or attentive like her.

And Barack admitted Sunny "had her eccentricities," including being more partial to dogs than humans and loudly slurping when she drank.

Obama wrapped it all up with ... "We will miss her terribly, and imagine she’s with her big brother now, making sure he’s okay." As you recall, Bo died in 2021 after a battle with cancer.

The pup was 14.