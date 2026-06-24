Barack Obama Says He's Gotten More Out of Marriage Than Michelle

Barack Obama says his marriage to Michelle isn't an equal partnership ... claiming he's benefited way more from their union.

The couple spoke to People recently amid the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago ... and he told the magazine he doesn't think their marriage has been an equal 50-50 split.

The 44th President of the United States says he's "gotten more out of it than she has" ... even going as far as saying it's been more of a "mixed bag" for her.

Barack adds, "Just being with her made me better, and she still does. And that she would [give] our kids a foundation that would pay off for them — and that’s in fact what’s happened."

Michelle refuses to accept she drew the short straw in their 34-year partnership ... claiming Barack's just being modest -- attempting to shine the light on other people instead of soaking it in himself.

She also notes she could've had a happy life in Chicago without ever ending up First Lady of the United States ... but makes it clear that life would've been smaller -- her husband gave her and their daughters a "broader" life.