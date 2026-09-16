Play video content Video: NBC4LA Pays Emotional Tribute After Deadly Helicopter Crash NBC 4

NBC4 Los Angeles started Wednesday morning with heartbreak ... mourning two of its own after the deadly NewsChopper 4 crash.

The station opened its 4 AM newscast with an emotional tribute to reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw, who were killed Tuesday while on assignment.

Anchors told viewers the NBC4 family was grieving, before sharing memories of both colleagues and thanking them for their years of service.

One anchor remembered Moreno for the passion and enthusiasm she brought to the job ... saying every time viewers heard her voice from NewsChopper 4, she was "gung-ho" and clearly loved what she did.

Another colleague, who said she'd worked with Moreno since 2014, described her as kind, hardworking, and always on top of things ... while Marciniw was remembered as a deeply respected pilot whose name had become synonymous with NewsChopper 4.

The tribute ended with condolences for their families, friends and colleagues ... with the anchors saying Moreno and Marciniw dedicated their lives to helping inform people across Southern California.

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As TMZ previously reported ... Moreno and Marciniw were aboard the helicopter Tuesday evening when it crashed in Chatsworth while they were covering a deadly Metro bus crash. A third person on the ground was also killed.