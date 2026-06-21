Oliver Tree's Body Returned to California After Helicopter Crash in Brazil

Oliver Tree's family can now rest a little easier ... because his body has been returned to the United States after the tragic helicopter crash that took his life last weekend.

A tribute post popped up on his official Instagram account Sunday ... and the caption focused on his legacy and thanked everyone -- from friends to fans -- for reaching out with their love and support.

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The post adds, "Oliver is now back in California where he can finally rest. His legacy will live on through his foundation/endowment named 'Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Grant For Baby Geniuses' coming soon."

Play video content Video: Oliver Tree Revealed Details of Will in One of His Final Interviews Zach Sang Show

We told you about the foundation ... Tree mentioned to Zach Sang on his podcast that his family wouldn't be getting a penny after he died -- all the money would go to this foundation which would distribute the dough to artists for years to come.

A rep for the family told us Tree was on his way back home ... and, it seems that all transpired without incident.

Tree was one of 6 people killed after two helicopters crashed in Brazil. Photos and videos taken from the South American country captured his final days.

He was 32.