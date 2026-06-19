Oliver Tree's Body Will Soon Be Headed Back to United States After Brazil Crash

Oliver Tree's family is close to getting his body back on American soil after his shocking death in Brazil ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the singer-songwriter's family tells TMZ ... they brought in legal counsel to help with the process of bringing Oliver home after his fatal helicopter crash.

We're told the process isn't complete yet ... but they're working on it and almost have him back.

As you know ... Oliver died last weekend after his helicopter collided with another helicopter. He was one of 6 people killed in the crash.

Oliver's mother -- Christine Begin Nickell -- shared a loving tribute to her son on Facebook a few days after he passed ... saying he "made this world a better place."

Several others close to Oliver -- including his ex, Melanie Martinez, and his girlfriend at the time of his passing, Fiona Chernavskaya, both hopped on social media to honor him in the aftermath of the crash.

He was only 32.