Oliver Tree's Friend Reveals Why He Didn't Board Doomed Helicopter

A producer who was invited on the doomed helicopter flight that killed Oliver Tree and five others in Brazil says he narrowly escaped tragedy after backing out at the last minute.

Victor Wao revealed on Instagram he was originally supposed to be on the flight Sunday, but his friend, Argentine producer Lucas Vignale, kindly arranged a car ride for him due to his fear of flying ... The New York Post reports.

The change saved Victor's life ... because all six people aboard the helicopter died after it collided with another chopper mid-air in Rio de Janeiro. The others who died were Lucas, YouTuber Gaspi, Lucas Brito Chaves and the pilots of both crafts, Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

Play video content Video: Video From Oliver Tree Crash Site Shows Wrecked Helicopter Corpo de Bombeiros Militar do Rio de Janeiro via Storyful

The airships burst into flames and crashed into an electric vehicle yard ... and footage shows first responders surrounding one of the mangled choppers.