Michelle Obama Dancing and Giving Out Hugs in Martha's Vineyard

Play video content Video: Michelle Obama Dances Up a Storm in Martha's Vineyard Vineyard Icon

Michelle Obama knows how to be the life of the party on Martha's Vineyard -- and she also knows how to boogie down for the cameras!

That's right ... the former First Lady was shakin' her hips during an appearance at Norman's restaurant in Oak Bluffs, a wealthy enclave on Martha's Vineyard.

Video posted Wednesday to Instagram shows Michelle goin' in for a big hug with a fan and then showin' off her dance moves.

Folks at the joint cheered on Michelle as she danced her face off.

Michelle was at an event at a local restaurant hosted by The Vineyard Icon Foundation, a nonprofit that proudly says it 'celebrates changemakers, preserves legacy, and invests in the next generation.'