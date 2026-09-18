Patrick Clancy's Wife Defends Their Relationship in '60 Minutes' Sit-Down

I Don't Know How This Story Got So Twisted!!!

The new wife of Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband Patrick Clancy is speaking out ... and she's tired of all the conspiracy theories tied to her hubby, and the noise surrounding their relationship.

In a new preview that aired today on "CBS Mornings," teasing Patrick's highly anticipated "60 Minutes" interview Sunday, Rachel Danis says ... "I don't understand how the story has been so twisted."

She adds ... "I would hope people know that Pat is, as I said before, the most selfless father and supportive partner. And I was just a girl that met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday. And I don't think there's anything wrong with that."

As you know ... Lindsay's murder case has led to some online users creating conspiracy theories that Patrick allegedly framed Lindsay for their children's murders.

In another teaser that was posted on Thursday, Patrick revealed he asks his late children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, for "help" ... and that he still talks to them "all the time."