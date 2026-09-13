Lindsay Clancy's Ex Patrick Clancy Seen With New Wife in Hamptons After Mistrial

Patrick Clancy and his new wife are continuing to move forward after the mistrial in Lindsay Clancy's murder case ... stepping out for a low-key Hamptons coffee run.

TMZ obtained a photo of Patrick and Rachel Danis inside the Milk Pail on Saturday, where the two appeared to be grabbing drinks and browsing the shop.

Patrick kept it casual in a pink polo and shorts, while Rachel stood nearby a few feet behind him.

The sighting comes just over a week after a judge declared a mistrial in Lindsay's case after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Trial Reconvenes, Mistrial Stands Court TV

As TMZ previously reported, Patrick later said through his attorney there would "never be closure" after losing his three children ... adding it's something he'll never recover from.