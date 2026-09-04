Lindsay Clancy Trial Reconvenes After Judge's Shocking Deadline, Watch Live

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Trial, Watch Live

Update

10:05 AM PT -- The judge has given the defense another hour to go before the State Supreme Court and argue the mistrial should be overturned.

We know the defense has filed legal docs with the SC, but it is unclear if the Court will hear the matter. It is likely that one SC Justice will look at the defense petition and make a decision, at least temporarily, until the full Court can hear the case.

A clerk for the SC just told TMZ ... the Court will hear the defense's motion to overturn the mistrial.

Lindsay Clancy, her lawyers, the prosecution, and the judge headed back to the courtroom soon ... and we're live streaming it all.

The trial's principals are back after the judge's shocking deadline to her attorney -- Kevin Reddington ... giving him just an hour to go to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to petition a justice to overturn the judge's mistrial decision.

Play video content Video: Judge Adresses Clancy Jury... Again Law and Crime

As we reported ... Judge Sullivan sent jurors back into the deliberation room Friday morning -- but they emerged a short time later and once again said they were deadlocked. He declared a mistrial, then gave Reddington one hour to get someone above his pay grade to change his mind.

This is the 7th day of deliberations in Lindsay's case ... the jury has mulled over the case for more than 36 hours -- and apparently 11 of them agreed on a decision, while one held out.

The tension was building up all Thursday ... when Reddington asked the judge to kick the one holdout off the jury -- claiming he was disregarding the law and the judge's instructions.

The judge refused to do so ... instead clarifying the meaning of "beyond a reasonable doubt" to the jury and sending them back to deliberate after speaking with each juror individually.