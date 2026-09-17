Lindsay Clancy Trial Holdout Juror Hires Nolan Wells' Friends' Lawyer

The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial has hired the lawyer for a friend of Nolan Wells.

Edward Andrew Paltzik announced he is now representing the juror, whose identity has been sealed by the court following intense public backlash over the mistrial.

I can now confirm that I am representing the courageous and heroic lone holdout juror from the Lindsay Clancy Trial. He is an American Hero and Champion of Justice.



Please pray for him and help us protect him.



This American Hero and Champion of Justice loves the United States… @EdPaltzik

Paltzik is calling his client a "courageous and heroic" American and a "champion of justice" ... while vowing to protect him from those who have publicly attacked him.

The attorney says the juror is currently safe at an undisclosed secure location in rural Northern New England. Paltzik adds his focus is on his client's health, safety and well being.

The holdout juror has faced intense scrutiny since the trial ended. Eleven jurors supported finding Lindsay not criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children, but the lone juror refused to join them ... resulting in a mistrial.

Several jurors later criticized his conduct during deliberations, claiming he was difficult to engage and did not adequately apply the reasonable doubt standard.

His background has also come under the microscope ... NBCBoston reported he was accused of domestic violence in 2021. The charge was later dismissed, though an active restraining order involving a family member reportedly remained in place when he was selected for the Clancy jury.

Paltzik also warns there are no authorized GoFundMe or GiveSendGo accounts raising money for the juror ... calling any such pages fake, unauthorized or scams.