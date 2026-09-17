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Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's Baby Is a Girl, Name Revealed

Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky We Have a Baby Girl!!! ... Name Revealed

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's baby is a girl named Rose ... TMZ has learned.

According to the birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Rose Bean Polansky was born June 9 at 11:19 PM at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

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The baby was delivered by Dr. Robert Katz, the OB-GYN to the stars ... the same doctor who helped Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome their daughter, Sienna.

Russell Wilson and Ciara's Baby Delivered by OB GYN to :: 0502-dr-robert-f-katz-1

As we reported ... Gaga was recently photographed holding her daughter close to her chest while walking with Polansky and a friend in Northern California. The couple has been spending private family time away from the spotlight.

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Gaga and Polansky remain engaged and are not married ... despite a recent report claiming they had secretly tied the knot. Sources with direct knowledge told us earlier this month that close family members had seen the couple together and knew they had not gotten married.

Gaga and Polansky got engaged in 2024. In March, Gaga said they planned to get married "soon."

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