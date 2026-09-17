Millie Bobbie Brown Welcomes Second Child Through Adoption

Millie Bobbie Brown and Jake Bongiovi are expanding their family ... adding baby No. 2 through adoption.

A source tells People the "Stranger Things" star and her hubby recently welcomed their second child together.

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The news may not come as a total shock ... Millie appeared to tease the new addition earlier this month ... posting video from a family trip in Italy where Jake was seen wearing a baby carrier while walking alongside Millie and their daughter.

As TMZ previously reported, Millie and Jake welcomed their first child -- a baby girl -- in summer 2025, also through adoption. The couple kept details private, saying at the time they were excited to begin their next chapter as parents.

The couple was seen out with their daughter shortly after announcing the adoption ... including during a shopping trip in Manhattan.

Millie has also been open about wanting a big family ... telling Kylie Kelce earlier this year adoption had always been part of her plan and that she still hopes to carry a child herself someday.