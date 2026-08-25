Millie Bobby Brown Goes to Dinner With Father-in-Law, Jon Bon Jovi

Millie Bobby Brown's no stranger to hanging with famous friends ... which seems to have prepared her well for dinner with her father-in-law, Jon Bon Jovi.

The actress hit up celebrity hot spot Dorian in the United Kingdom on Monday night with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and his old man ... wearing a professional-looking get-up with a white sweater and polka-dot pants that ended just above the knee.

MBB flashed a huge grin while standing next to her man, who drew eyes in a bright orange top. Bon Jovi opted for a classic black T-shirt.

Instead of hiding from the paparazzi, it appears these three used the opportunity to get some professional pics taken of their family unit ... and we gotta say, they turned out great!

As you know ... Millie and Jake tied the knot back in 2024 -- and last year they adopted a child. It appears the little girl didn't make it to dinner with her rocker grandpa, but we're sure the kiddo's in good hands.