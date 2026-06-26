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David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown Playing Father and Daughter in New Series

David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown We're Father and Daughter Again!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown have no drama ... except for the new one they're filming together ... a Netflix project reuniting them as dad and daughter.

Netflix announced the pair will helm a new series together for the streamer ... with David playing a disgraced FBI agent searching for his daughter, Millie, who vanished on a mission after following him into law enforcement.

Millie Bobby Brown And David Harbour Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Millie And David Through The Years Launch Gallery
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Jack Thorne -- creator of the hit TV series "Adolescence" -- is behind the new show, which doesn't appear to have a release date yet.

As you know ... David played Millie's dad on the Netflix hit "Stranger Things" for all five seasons before it ended in December.

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Rumors about a fractured relationship between the pair cropped up during the press tour for the final season ... rumors Millie vehemently denied -- going as far as saying she always felt safe with him on set.

David recently said these reports drove him to a mental health crisis ... including an episode where he stole a man's hat at a California bar ... and hinted at a future project with MBB.

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Now, we know what David and Millie have been cooking up behind the scenes ... and on scale of 1-10, we'd guess the excitement level's an Eleven!

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