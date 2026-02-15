David Harbour Out With Mystery Woman As He Skips Maya Hawke's Wedding

David Harbour may have found a new flame to keep him warm this winter -- cause we got photos of the "Stranger Things" star out with a mystery woman in NYC, while several of his co-stars were across town at Maya Hawke's wedding.

Maya tied the knot with singer Christian Lee Hutson, with her famous parents Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman -- in attendance, along with "Stranger Things" castmates Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.

Meanwhile, David was spotted spending Valentine's Day weekend with a red haired beauty. The two appeared deep in conversation as they strolled along a chilly New York sidewalk.

It's unclear if David's walking companion is the same woman he was spotted with in NYC last month. Her face was obstructed in the previous shots, making it hard to tell.

But what we do know is her hair color resembles a shade David's ex Lily Allen once wore.

As you know, David and Lily split early last year, before she later alleged in her album "West End Girl" that he had cheated during their marriage.

David also made headlines recently following reports of tension with “Stranger Things” co-star Millie Bobby Brown -- though Millie spoke positively about working with him during the show's recent press tour.