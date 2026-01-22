Lily Allen and David Harbour Sell New York City Brownstone for $7 Million

David Harbour and Lily Allen are officially closing the door on their Brooklyn chapter ... 'cause TMZ has learned the estranged couple has found a buyer for their NYC townhouse following their very public -- and very ugly -- breakup.

Sources with knowledge of the sale tell TMZ ... the former couple closed on the property for $7 million, after it went into contract earlier this week. The home was originally listed for $8 million back in October, before the price was slashed to $7.3 million in January, and now, it's finally off their hands.

The place isn't just any brownstone. The late 19th century 5-bedroom, 4-bath Carroll Gardens townhouse sits on one of the most sought-after blocks in the neighborhood. The 4-level home was purchased by the couple in 2021 for $3.35 million, then completely reimagined with AD100 designer Billy Cotton and architect Ben Bischoff of MADE.

But the timing of the sale is impossible to ignore. Harbour and Allen's breakup has been extremely messy, and Lily's new album, "West End Girl," appears to pull zero punches. The title track is reportedly all about this very townhouse, turning their one-time dream home into a symbol of everything that went wrong.

In the album, the "Smile" singer makes a series of explosive allegations, including claims Harbour lied about wanting an open marriage so he could cheat, and that his alleged infidelity nearly cost her her sobriety. On the track "Relapse," she sings ... "The ground is gone beneath me / You pulled the safety net / I moved across an ocean from my family, from my friends / The foundation is shattered / You’ve made such a f***ing mess."

Lily also opened up about a gut-wrenching moment she says sealed the end ... dropping off Harbour's belongings at what she believed was merely a workspace, only to allegedly discover signs he'd been cheating.

Now, with the townhouse sold and the album out in the world, it looks like both are finally making a clean break ... at least in real estate terms.