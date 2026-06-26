Millie Bobby Brown Wows in Sexy Blue Dress at 'Enola Holmes 3' Premiere

Millie Bobby Brown stunned at the premiere of "Enola Holmes 3" ... rocking an elegant blue dress for the main event and then a sexy little number for the afterparty ... and we've got the pics.

MBB turned heads at Thursday's premiere in New York City with husband Jake Bongiovi ... showing off some major cleavage in a flowing blue dress.

The "Stranger Things" star changed into a sheer two-piece ensemble afterward ... and she showed even more skin ... she had the boobs out, and also her toned tummy.

Before the 'Holmes' premiere ... MBB opened up about the aftermath of "Stranger Things" coming to an end ... and her attempt to repair some broken relationships.

The actress revealed during a discussion with "Happy Sad Confused" podcast host Josh Horowitz at 92nd Street Y she called "all" of her castmates -- including Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin -- after filming wrapped ... just to make sure they were all still cool.

She even apologized in case she'd ever upset any of them, telling the cast they were basically her siblings.