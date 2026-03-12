Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Toned Bod Modeling New Undies, on Video
Millie Bobby Brown Lounging About, Feeling Girly & Fun!!!
Published
Millie Bobby Brown is obsessed with her new bralette and boxer look, and we're sure you're gonna love it, too ... because it is crazy hot!
The 22-year-old British actress recorded an early morning video for fans before she was ready to put on her "big girl clothes," which -- lucky for us -- meant she did the whole video in her undies.
Watch the video to see the look Millie couldn't stop raving about!