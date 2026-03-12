Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Toned Bod Modeling New Undies, on Video

Millie Bobby Brown Lounging About, Feeling Girly & Fun!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
031226 millie bobby brown kal
MILLIE BARES MIDRIFF
Instagram/millebobbybrown

Millie Bobby Brown is obsessed with her new bralette and boxer look, and we're sure you're gonna love it, too ... because it is crazy hot!

The 22-year-old British actress recorded an early morning video for fans before she was ready to put on her "big girl clothes," which -- lucky for us -- meant she did the whole video in her undies.

Millie Bobby Brown Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Millie Bobby Brown Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Watch the video to see the look Millie couldn't stop raving about!

