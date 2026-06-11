Millie Bobby Brown Defends Husband Jake Bongiovi For Not Carrying Her Belongings

Stop Hating on my Man for Not Pushing our Kid's Stroller!

Play video content Video: Millie Bobby Brown Shuts Down Criticism of Husband Jake Bongiovi Not Gonna Lie

Millie Bobby Brown is defending Jake Bongiovi after fans criticized her husband for not carrying her bags or pushing their baby's stroller during various recent outings.

The "Stranger Things" star appears on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast Thursday ... and in a preview, she claps back at folks who are peeved about her doing the heavy lifting, asking ... "When did women become incapable of holding their own bags, car seats and stuff?"

Millie goes on ... "This stems from me holding all of my suitcases and bags and my kid and people are like, 'Your husband doesn't hold a single thing.' Because I'm three miles ahead. I have been planning this all night."

She also calls out the hypocrisy of women empowering other women to do things all on their own ... but then getting mad at Jake for not helping her.

ICYMI, fans have been quite vocal about wanting to see Jake pull his weight during family outings with Millie and their adopted child ... calling him out for seemingly never giving her a hand.