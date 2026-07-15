'Stranger Things' Season 1 Cast Then vs. Now!

It's been 10 years since the "Stranger Things" kids first captured our hearts ... and now look at them ... they're all grown up! Can you even believe it?!?

It feels like just yesterday that Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Millie Bobby Brown first graced our screens as the lovable children of Hawkins, Indiana.

Like, look at Finn Wolfhard! He was just a baby playing "Dungeons and Dragons" and communicating with his friends through chunky, 80s-style walkie-talkies.