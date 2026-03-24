'Hannah Montana' Cast Then and Now ... Happy 20th Anniversary!

Not trying to make you feel old, but "Hannah Montana" premiered 20 years ago ... and we're helping you celebrate by showcasing what the cast looked like then and now!

That's right ... we're giving you the best of both worlds, starting with Miley Cyrus, who played the iconic role of Miley Stewart. The character was famously a teenager who doubled as a notable pop star, Hannah Montana, giving herself the stage name -- along with an infamous wig -- to maintain anonymity and some semblance of normalcy in her young life.

But you know we couldn't stop there ... we also got shots of Billy Ray Cyrus -- Miley's real dad, who also played her father on the show -- Emily Osment, who played Miley's best friend, and Jason Earles, who played Miley's older brother.

And you can also see some of the cast in the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" premiering today on Disney+.